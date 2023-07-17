COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Management of The Shops at Carriage Crossing is launching an initiative intended to create new, advantageous opportunities for local small businesses and entrepreneurs.
Called Pop Local, Edwards Realty Company is reserving a three-month, no-charge rental space at its Collierville outdoor mall for an entrepreneur, according to a July 17 press release.
The program consists of an application period that's open to all local businesses where qualified finalists will be selected based on a series of criteria, including: overall business readiness, concept and potential longevity as a future Carriage Crossing tenant.
Finalists will then participate in a social media voting competition, interviews with Carriage Crossing leadership and a public Finalist Showcase Day on Saturday, Sept. 23.
A winner will be announced in October and receive three months of free rent at Carriage Crossing, $5,000 to jumpstart or enhance their business venture and the opportunity to activate the Carriage Crossing space during the months of November, December and January.
“The Mid-South is teeming with innovative businesses and entrepreneurs – Pop Local gives them the support they need to take their business pursuit to the next level by removing hurdles like monthly rent and additional startup costs,” said Ramzi Hassan, president of Edwards Realty Company. “They already have a winning idea – we give them an extra boost to thrive in a physical retail environment with more than 225,000 visitors each month.”
The Pop Local opportunity was created in 2020, promoting start-ups in Burr Ridge, Illinois; Orland Park, Illinois; and St. Louis, Missouri. in an effort to adapt to the dynamic retail environment.
The creative approach supports small businesses while promoting the local community, creating a balance between emerging brands and concepts with national retailers at their centers.
The proposed timeline for the Pop Local competition is as follows:
Monday, July 17 – Applications open.
Monday, Aug. 14 – Applications close.
Monday, Aug. 28 – Finalists announced and social media voting begins.
Thursday, Sept. 21 – Finalist interviews begin.
Saturday, Sept. 23 – Public Finalist Showcase Day at Carriage Crossing.
Friday, Sept. 29 – Social media voting closes.
Friday, Oct. 6 – Winner announced.
For those interested in applying, visit here to review rules and regulations and to begin the application process.
