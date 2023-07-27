dance party generic kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It's near the end of the summer break for most kids before school resumes.

The City of Memphis wants to help children celebrate the break - and get ready for the classroom - by hosting a dance party.

The "Movin' and Groovin End of Summer Show" will take place Thursday, July 27, at the Overton Park Shell in Overton Park from 6-9 p.m.

Music, dance moves and a backpack giveaway is scheduled.

It's hosted by the City of Memphis Parks service.

There is no cost for admission, but to reserve your spot click here.

Overton Park is located at 1914 Poplar Ave.

