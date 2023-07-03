MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In an effort to introduce golf to a wider, more diverse audience, a no-cost golfing event is scheduled for the public on July 7th at Overton Park.
The community is invited to enjoy free tee times and free rentals and equipment, courtesy of a joint sponsorship from FedEx and Eastside Golf.
The event aims to break down barriers and provide an inclusive space for individuals from all backgrounds to experience the joy of golfing, according to a release.
Tee times are set from 3:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. and event activities are scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
The event represents the first event of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs at FedEx St. Jude Championship, Aug. 9-13 at Southwind.
A pop-up event for Eastside Golf's products is scheduled starting at 8 p.m.
Overton Park is located at 2080 Poplar Avenue.
RSVP for the event by clicking here.
