MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation (SMART) workers will host a community litter cleanup in Soulsville.

SMART's Army volunteers that consists of SMART members from across North America will also be in attendance for the community litter cleanup in Soulsville.

Soulsville is a historic neighborhood in the heart of Memphis. It is home to the legendary Stax Records, the Stax Museum of Soul and LeMoyne-Owen College.

Volunteers will also repair and plant in the community's garden to give back to the Memphis community.

It will be Thursday, May 18 from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

