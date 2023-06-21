MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Disney's Frozen comes to Memphis on Thursday, June 22.
Elsa, Anna, Olaf and the rest of the crew will take the Orpheum stage with all the Disney magic that has won 16 Tony Awards.
FOX13 got a chance to catch up with the cast ahead of the opening show.
