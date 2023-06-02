MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is collecting fans that will be distributed to senior citizens facing the summer - often dangerous - heat.
The public is encouraged to either donate fans or a money donation toward the purchase of a fan(s). Donate: paypal.me/EPhi1925
The donation date is scheduled for June 16th at the Walmart at 7525 Winchester Road in Hickory Hill.
The outreach is a dual effort by Uplift Memphis and the Epsilon Phi Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
