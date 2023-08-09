MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Elvis Week 2023 kicks off today with the planned Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Showcase, starting at 3 p.m. at The Guest House at Graceland.
A enhanced screening of Elvis Presley's '68 Comeback Special tv concert on Aug. 14 is one of several musical highlights to the King of Rock 'n Roll during August's annual Elvis Week.
The Candlelight Vigil — the emotional centerpiece of Elvis Week — will held starting at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Gates of Graceland.
Other musical events include a broadcast of his Aloha from Hawaii concert, an Elvis musical salute and a tribute contest drawing global participants.
Notably, Graceland events scheduled from Aug. 9-17 include a celebration of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis's daughter who died earlier this year.
Confirmed guests so far for Elvis Week 2023 include Linda Thompson, musician/entertainer Jay Osmond, Sam Thompson, Jerry Schilling, TCB Band member Glen Hardin, singer/musician Spencer Sutherland, guitarist Mike Deasy, The Blackwood Brothers Quartet, among others, with additional guests still to be announced.
Live musical performances will take place daily at the pavilion at the Guest House at Graceland, located next to Graceland.
For more information, visit ElvisWeek.com or www.graceland.com
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: