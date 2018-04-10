2018 FOX13 Spring Food Drive: Dates, time, and more

The second annual FOX13 Food Drive starts April 9th, with food being collected through April 30th.
Donations will go directly to the Midsouth Food Bank, which serves 31 counties.
Donations can be dropped off at any Family Focus Partner location across Shelby County.
Collection Day:
Join the FOX13 Family Focus Partners on April 25th, along with our friends from iHeart Media and other community supporters for the FOX13 Food Drive Collection Day at Poplar Plaza.
Bring an item from the food list and drop it off to help feed a Mid-South child in need.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}