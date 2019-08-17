0 81-year-old Collierville woman taking pillow cases, turning them into dresses for girls in need

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A Collierville woman is helping to provide clothing for underserved little girls around the world.

It is all part of the "Pillowcase Dress Ministry" at her church.

Dorothy DeVore, 81, spends much of her time at home sewing, making dresses out of pillowcases for young girls.

She told FOX13 she has made anywhere from 12 to 14 in a day.

DeVore's passion for that type of dress making began eight years ago after joining the Pillowcase Dress Ministry at her church.

Since then, DeVore has single-handedly made more than 2,000 dresses for girls in need all around the world.

"I sent about 300 this year. In July, they go to a missionary in Africa. They go directly to them. The rest of them go in our shoe boxes that go to the Franklin Graham Christmas Shoe boxes," said DeVore.

DeVore makes each dress a size 4T (four toddler) with drawstrings to adjust to the child's actual size. The pillowcases come in a variety of colors and patterns, most of which are donated.

At 81-years-old, DeVore said no one is ever too young or too old to give back.

DeVore said her goal this year is to exceed the number of dresses she made in 2018, which was 525.

Those interested in helping her accomplish her goal can drop off pillow cases at Collierville First Baptist Church.

