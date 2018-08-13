0 Community Calendar

Memphis, TN - FOX13’s Family Focus is your community connection!

Related Headlines Faith based bilingual clinic in North Memphis

New Sardis Health Fair and Blood Drive

August 11, 2018 | 10:00 – 1:30pm |7739 E. Holmes Rd | Memphis, Tn. 38002

The New Sardis Baptist Church will be hosting it's annual health fair and blood drive. The health fair will consist of health screenings, various vendors, access to resources, and much more. Lifeblood will also be in attendance to accept blood donations from participants. Please contact Raphael McInnis at ramcinnis@hotmail.com or (901) 754-3979. You can also visit the website at https://www.newsardisbaptistchurch.com.

Women’s Bike Chat 4th Anniversary Ride

August 19, 2018 |2pm – 5pm | 1000 S. Cooper St. |Memphis, Tn. 38104

Each month, Revolutions Bicycles Cooperative invites all women in the community to chat about bicycles and then go for a short group ride after. All ages and experiences welcome! Both members and non-members welcome! We will just ride to a place for a toast the anniversary to Women’s Bike Chat! Meet at Revolutions, and we'll decide where to go from there. Contact Revolutions CoOp via email at info@revolutionsmemphis.com or call (901) 726-6409. Information is also available on the website at https://business.facebook.com/events/273113390097919.

Basic Bike Assessment Class

August 20, 2018 |6:30pm -9pm |1000 S. Cooper St. |Memphis, Tn. 38104

Gain an understanding of the different systems on your bicycle. Make sure your bike is in good working order and safe to ride. We’ll also include some good cycling tricks-of-the-trade for making it easier to stay on your saddle. And you'll come away with an idea of what you might like to update or fix up on your bike during our Members' Open Shop sessions. If more information is needed, please contact Revolutions Bicycle CoOp at info@revolutionsmemphis.com or (901) 726-6409. You can also visit the website at https://business.facebook.com/events/266724973903164/.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.