0 Dorothy Day House helps provide transitional housing for homeless families in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Dozens of families live in homes in the 1100 block of Peabody Avenue, but one home serves a very special purpose.

The Dorothy Day House helps to provide transitional housing for homeless families.

"We are a home," Director of Development and Communications Tracy Burgess said. "A welcoming environment for the entire family. So, that could be a married couple, it could be a single mother or father and their children. And they're supported as they work to get back on their feet."

Burgess told FOX13 the Peabody home is one of two homes the Dorothy Day House currently operates.

Both homes have a living room and dining room area shared by three families, but each family has its own personal space.

"Each family lives here in community," Burgess said. "They learn to work with each other. Their kids play with each other and at the end of the day we want them to come home and have a space to enjoy."

The organization also helps parents find work and further their education.

Burgess said the Dorothy Day House is unique.

"So many shelters separate families," Burgess said. "Two different locations on different sides of the city. And so, having space where everyone can be together just relieves the burden of separation."

The Dorothy Day House will soon be able to help more families with a third home built right across the street from the Peabody location.

Burgess said she hopes the creation of new homes doesn't stop here.

"It provides safety and a sense of security each night having a place to stay every single night as long as you need," she said.

A portion of the ticket sales benefit the Dorothy Day House. The festival starts at 6 p.m. at Liberty Bowl Stadium.

