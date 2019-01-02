0 Family Focus: Empowering the children of Binghampton

Often times the best part about the holidays is to give to someone who can use a little Christmas spirit.

A local businessman who volunteers at the Carpenter Arts District is giving to a family in need.

When there is a need to be fulfilled, sometimes you just need to grab a bike by the handles.

"Last year a couple of customers came to me and said, ‘Do you know anyone at the garden that can use a special Christmas?" said Victory and Peddletown cycle owner Clark Butcher.

Butcher said sending out an email to friends brought this moment for a Binghampton family of ten children.

"Within about an hour, I had enough emails back that I called Erin back and said I think we've got the entire family set," said Butcher.

"I didn't really think they would have much of a Christmas because it's been a hard year, so Ms. Erin came to me and said you all are going to get bikes and I told them, and they were so excited. So, I felt a little emotional cause it was bringing joy into their lives during a time which should be joy and happiness," said recipient Qamara Muhammad.

At 16, Muhammad is confident, poised and works hard to help care for her siblings.

She said participating in the Carpenter Art Garden program has provided tutoring and a support for her entire family.

Muhammad said when you grow up in the inner city, you don't always see random kindness.

"You don't really think people can do that nowadays to donate just to make a family feel happy. And they don't know us, that is really nice and wonderful of them. They must be some amazing people," said Muhammad.

Muhammad said she had no idea, especially during the holidays, that enough people would choose to donate and buy brand new bikes for a family they've never even met.

"I would say thank you very much, it was crazy and unexpected and though we don't know each other, just because you donated to us means we're already friends., even though I don't know you," said Muhammad.

The Carpenter Arts Garden sits in the heart of Binghampton. The program helps to empower children by giving them the tools needed to be successful.

If you would like more information or to donate, visit the program’s website here.

