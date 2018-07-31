0 Family Focus: Faith based bilingual clinic in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The concept of doctors without borders has made its way to the Mid-South. It's a faith based bilingual medical facility in the North Memphis area.

In this week's Family Focus, Darcy Thomas explains how this center is solely focused on helping those who are underserved.

Inside the brown brick building off Covington Pike and Stage Rd sits a medical refuge for thousands of families.

Clinic Chair Dr. William Rodney says, "We have 20 years of evidence providing high, immediately available and it includes obstetrics."

This facility was created by Dr. Rodney, who knows the concept of great care for little to no cost works in most countries, which is why he brought it to an area where the only choice for low income families is often the emergency room.

"In this country we spend $10,000 per citizen per year on healthcare so you can get twice the service here at less than half the cost at a higher quality," according to Dr. Rodney.

More than 42,000 patients used this clinic last year, “Currently we are about 45% African American, 45% Latino and maybe %10 Caucasian, some Asian, some Arabic," said Rodney.

He also told FOX13 doctors are trained to perform multiple procedures, "You can get your lab today, you can get your x-ray today, you can get your ultrasound today 40 if you need something sewn up or even a fracture treated we do that today," says Dr. Rodney.

At this clinic, doctors know most patients can't afford most procedures or to get to a doctor at all.

"The ER is going to chew up $1500, I mean you can come here and get a complete colonoscopy with anesthesia for $500," says Dr. Rodney.

When a patient walks into this clinic, Dr. Rodney says regardless of their finances, no one is turned away because the doctor's first priority is simply treating their patient.

The clinic is open 7 days a week and is located at 3030 Covington Pike, Suite 100.

For more information you can call 901-598-4346.

