Family Focus: Here's everything you need to know about 'Movember'

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Research shows men die six years earlier than women for medical issues that are often preventable.

This month we're supporting "Movember", which is a nationwide effort to encourage men think about their health.

Local doctors tell FOX13 an early screening, is often the difference between life and death.

For 17 years barber Steve Harwell said sports is often the number one topic in the shop - not really men's health

"You can be sick and not even know your sick you know just sick until you go to the doctor for a slight cold and you've got cancer," said Harwell.

But the importance of taking care of oneself came to light two years ago for Harewell whose father suddenly passed of stage 5 colon cancer.

"It kind of caught me by surprise just one of an all of a sudden deal found out he had cancer and a month or so later he was gone," said Harwell.

Harwell said he knew a number of men who just felt like health wasn’t a top priority.

Baptist Medical Oncology Dr. Sal Vasireddy said catching cancer early can make a difference, "If you were to have somebody that had a colonoscopy starting at age 50 for most men you can literally catch these polyps and remove them before they even have a chance to become cancer."

Dr. Vasireddy said Memphis is one of the top cities for unhealthy men in the United States. He said men have a tendency to avoid the doctor, because of money, time, age, or just not wanting to know.

He said most cancers have a high cure rate if caught in the early stages. Vasireddy said the facts are stage one lung cancer has an 85% cure rate and by stage 3, the cure rate plummets to 15% if not lower.

"Cancer doesn't just grow within a few days or weeks, most of the time they can be there for like a year or longer," said Dr. Vasireddy.

Harwell said, "You can be here one day and the next day you can be gone."

He said life is short and not promised, reminding all men their health has to be a priority.

Currently, more than 5 million people support "Movember".

If you want more information on this program which supports men's health, make sure you log onto us.movember.com.

