Family Focus: Local baker launches line of cookie dough after cookies go viral

  Local baker launches line of cookie dough after cookies go viral

    By: Lauren Coleman

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - She’s called the “Cookieprenuer.” 

    Memphis native Megan Mottley has a special talent when it comes to baking. 

    “Baking for me is very therapeutic,” Mottley said. “At the end of the process knowing that I will be able to put a smile on somebody’s face.” 

    Three years ago, the single mother was determined to send her daughter on a mission trip to Japan. 

    After selling her made-from-scratch cookies as a fundraiser, she was able to surpass her daughter’s goal. 

    “In less than eight weeks we raised over $5,000 when we only had two months to raise $3,500,” Mottley explained. 

    Mottley’s cookies went viral on Facebook and social media. 

    After a few successful fundraisers, her company Goodness Gracious Cookies was born. 

    She sells more than 25 different flavors and has delivered cookies all over Memphis and the Mid-South. 

    “So, I recently launched the frozen cookie dough where they can purchase that from the Curb Market at Crosstown Concourse and Philip Ashley Chocolates,” Mottley explained. 

    Mottley spends 20-plus hours a week in the kitchen with anywhere from five to 10 orders a day. 

    “Ultimately, I would love to continue baking,” she said. “I would love to have a food truck, so I can move around.” 

    Mottley’s cookies are available for others to use for fundraising to support global mission and local causes. 

    She is currently helping to fundraise a mission trip to Kenya and Belize.

    To view the company’s website, click here.

