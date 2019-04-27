Family Focus: Local baker launches line of cookie dough after cookies go viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - She’s called the “Cookieprenuer.”
Memphis native Megan Mottley has a special talent when it comes to baking.
“Baking for me is very therapeutic,” Mottley said. “At the end of the process knowing that I will be able to put a smile on somebody’s face.”
Three years ago, the single mother was determined to send her daughter on a mission trip to Japan.
After selling her made-from-scratch cookies as a fundraiser, she was able to surpass her daughter’s goal.
“In less than eight weeks we raised over $5,000 when we only had two months to raise $3,500,” Mottley explained.
Mottley’s cookies went viral on Facebook and social media.
After a few successful fundraisers, her company Goodness Gracious Cookies was born.
She sells more than 25 different flavors and has delivered cookies all over Memphis and the Mid-South.
“So, I recently launched the frozen cookie dough where they can purchase that from the Curb Market at Crosstown Concourse and Philip Ashley Chocolates,” Mottley explained.
Mottley spends 20-plus hours a week in the kitchen with anywhere from five to 10 orders a day.
“Ultimately, I would love to continue baking,” she said. “I would love to have a food truck, so I can move around.”
Mottley’s cookies are available for others to use for fundraising to support global mission and local causes.
She is currently helping to fundraise a mission trip to Kenya and Belize.
