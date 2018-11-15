0 Family Focus: Nationwide 'Movember' program encourages men to think about their health

Research shows men die six years earlier than women for medical issues that are often preventable.

This month FOX13 is supporting "Movember," a nationwide effort to encourage men think about their health.

Local doctors said an early screening is often the difference between life and death.

For 17 years barber Steve Harwell told FOX13 sports is often the number one topic in the shop, not really men's health.

"You can be sick and not even know your sick you know just sick until you go to the doctor for a slight cold and you've got cancer," said Harwell.

But the importance of taking care of yourself came to light two years ago for Harwell, whose father suddenly passed of stage-5 colon cancer.

"It kind of caught me by surprise just one of an all of a sudden deal found out he had cancer and a month or so later he was gone," said Harwell.

Harwell said he knows a number of men who just feel as if health isn't a top priority.

Baptist Medical Oncology Dr. Sal Vasireddy said catching cancer early can make a difference.

"If you were to have somebody that had a colonoscopy starting at age 50 for most men you can literally catch these polyps and remove them before they even have a chance to become cancer," said Vasireddy.

Vasireddy said Memphis is one of the top cities for unhealthy men in the U.S. He said men have a tendency to avoid the doctor because of money, time, age, or just not wanting to know.

He said most cancers have a high cure rate if caught in the early stages.

Stage one lung cancer has an 85 percent cure rate, and by stage-3, the cure rate plummets to 15 percent if not lower, Vasireddy said.

"Cancer doesn't just grow within a few days or weeks, most of the time they can be there for like a year or longer," said Vasireddy.

Harwell said life is short and not promised, reminding all men their health has to be a priority.

Currently more than 5 million people support "Movember."

If you want more information on this program which supports men's health, visit the program’s website.

