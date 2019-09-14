0 FOX13's Family Focus: Safe Kids Mid-South has a mission to prevent accidental child deaths

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Car crash injuries are the leading cause of death among children in the United States.

Many of those deaths happen because children are often not buckled in properly, or they are in the wrong size seat.

Susan Helms is the director of Safe Kids Mid-South. An organization led by Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital with a mission to prevent accidental child deaths. The group holds car-seat checkups throughout the year.

“Sadly, a lot of times car seats are not even used, or they may not be seated properly. It’s important to follow directions of your car seat and your vehicle,” Helms explained.

Too often, car seats are not as tight as they should be. Helms told us children must use seats according to their age, weight, and height.

Helms told FOX13 “All children need to be in the back seat until they’re 13, and we want children to ride rear faced in the backseat until they’re at least age two or the highest height and weight of that car seat.”

The child should then move to a seat that has harnesses facing forward.

“Probably till around six or even older. It depends on how old the child is and how much the child weighs and then move them to a booster seat.”

Helms said helping to keep babies and children safe is what Safe Kids Mid-South is all about. “Take your time, be patient, read the directions and then you’ll be good to go.”

Helm's said parents can call Le Bonheur Children's Hospital for a car seat checkup.

FOX13's Family Focus has partnered with Wolfcase Honda Nissan in Bartlett to keep kids safe.

Safe-Kids Mid-South will also be there. September 14, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. we will be checking car seats for free. If you're concerned your car seat isn't installed correctly, or possibly outdated, come by.

We will be located at 2982 N. Germantown Road. FOX13 wants to make sure all children are buckled up, safe, and secure.

