FOX13 Toy Drive 2018 - Date, time, location, and items needed

It’s the time of year when everything is merry and bright for many people spending time with their families and enjoying the holidays. That isn’t always the case for everyone. For some, the choice of paying an essential utility bill or buying warms coats or new shoes, instead of gifts or extra goodies, is a very difficult one.
That’s why FOX13’s Family Focus is collecting toys for the Boys and Girls Clubs children, to give them a chance to experience the joy of the holiday season.
The toy drive will be held Wednesday, December 5 at the corner of Poplar and Highland. We will be collecting donations from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the Poplar Avenue side of the mall.
Stop by to say hello and drop off a gift for a child in need!
Gifts for boys and girls, ages 6–18, are needed. Click here for the wish list or read below:
About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis:
The mission of the annual Toy Drive is for each member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis to receive at least one gift during the holiday season. This is only made possible through the support of the Memphis community. By providing toys for our kids we are relieving the burden of our parents that are less fortunate and providing our communities with a blessed holiday season.
- Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis serves over 4,500 youth ages 6-18 years of age throughout the year.
- Every day over 1,000 kids walk through the doors where members are greeted to a supportive after school environment where they can eat a hot meal, bond with peers, and benefit from a broad array of programs.
- Memberships are only $10 per year and no child is ever turned away.
- BGCM Clubs are located in areas of the city that have high concentrations of "at-risk" kids. The children served live in the most economically depressed areas within Shelby County.
- About 90% of members reside in high poverty, high crime neighborhoods.
- 85% of kids come from single parent families.
- 90% of members have two or more brothers and sisters.
