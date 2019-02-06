0 International Paper donates $10,000 to Shelby County Schools for feminine hygiene products

Nationwide, one in five girls miss school often because of a lack of feminine hygiene products.

It's what has led dozens of International Paper employees to work together to help address a critical issue, which often leads to truancy at Shelby County Schools.

"It's been brought to our attention, more and more girls are having trouble being able to stay in school because they didn't have feminine hygiene products," said Asia Cathy Slater, International Paper senior vice president, Global Cellulose Fibers and IP.

Shelby County Schools said a lack of feminine hygiene products has long been a reason for chronic absenteeism for female students, which means missing at least 18 days during the school year.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"Females can't afford it or they're probably too afraid to actually go tell somebody that they need some feminine products, so it's very important," said Ridgeway High School Student Aryianna Chapman.

"I have young ladies that come in to say I'm ashamed to come in to ask, so I just use sock or we just double up on tissue and then I'm uncomfortable,” said Dr. Lori Phillips, Shelby County Schools director of family and community engagement.

It's exactly why International Paper stepped in, packing up 100 boxes of feminine hygiene products.

"The products that we actually make go into feminine hygiene products," said Slater.

"Now we have wipes, we have underwear, we have pads. Today we have officially removed that barrier, we have refillables – every school in Shelby County has a box," said Phillips.

She also said every box will help girls avoid missing school and allow them to focus on their academics.

"International Paper, I gave them a new name – IP – investing in people that's what on the back of their shirts,” Phillips said. “They truly are investing in our young people because no longer will this be a barrier."

This is the first year International Paper has donated hygiene products to SCS.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.