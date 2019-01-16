0 Local business brings magic of Disney close to home for affordable prices

ARLINGTON, Tenn. - An Arlington mother has created an affordable line of couture princess dresses.

Lori Blumenstock said the idea to rent a princess dress came to her when she was planning a Disney trip for her children three years ago.

"One of the pink ones actually, I was just struck by how beautiful it was. But it cost $350," said Blumenstock.

For a possibly one-time wear for a child, $350 is just too much for most families.

Blumenstock said that's when she began dreaming up this idea.

"So, I thought having utilized a service called ‘Rent the Runway’ before for personal events for myself, I thought wouldn't it be great if you could rent a dress such as this," said Blumenstock.

This is how “Your Fairy Godmother Couture” came to be.

Blumenstock started working with various seamstresses. She buys the handmade dress and then rents it out.

"A lot of the tulle and the fabrics that you'll see on the dresses, they're bridal quality. So, nothing is itchy or scratchy or uncomfortable for the child. Most of the dresses are lined in satin," said Blumenstock.

Many of the dresses range in price from $60 to $150 for four days.

She has something for the little Prince Charming in your life, to every Disney princess.

"I have Belle, I have Aurora, I have Elsa, Aerial, Jasmine, Tiana, Rapunzel, Cinderella, your classic princesses," said Blumenstock.

If you're wondering if parents really have the desire to have their child's fantasy come true, Blumenstock’s business is booming.

"It's grown in popularity every year, every year I have an increase in my business so there's definitely a demand for it," said Blumenstock.

She said she just wants children to know fairy tales really do come true.

Blumenstock also has an assortment of villain costumes for rent.

For information on sizes and pricing you can check out her website here.

