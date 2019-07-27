0 Memphis nonprofit provides free work-appropriate, interview clothing for women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Tarisha Cooper, 20, is pursuing a position as a medical assistant.

With a big job interview coming up, she wants to look her best.

“I was looking for a suit, and the reason I wanted a suit is because I see that mostly in business places,” Cooper said. “So, I prefer a suit because it looks very professional.”

Cooper is being suited at Dress for Success Memphis, a nonprofit that provides free work-appropriate and interview clothing for women.

With no work attire in her own closet, Cooper was referred to the organization by her job training program.

“No, I didn’t have any at all so this here was perfect for me,” Cooper said.

Executive Director Rhonda Treadwell told FOX13 Dress for Success Memphis currently partners with nearly 50 nonprofits and agencies.

Women who come in are suited from top to bottom with shoes, pants, skirts, dresses, and blouses.

“Our whole mission is to assist women towards economic independence and our whole goal is to boost their confidence,” Treadwell said.

Ladies who are hired after the interview are referred back.

“Well will provide them with enough clothing for a week along with a set of pearls so there’s no excuse for them not to go to work,” Treadwell explained.

Walking out with a new two-piece suit and a new sense of confidence, Cooper said she’s ready for what’s next.

“My self-esteem level has shot up, like I shot up,” Cooper said. “I feel great. I feel like I’m going to get the job.”

Dress for Success holds donations drives throughout the year.

September 26 is The Little Black Dress Event to mark 20 years of service. That event is 6 p.m. at TPC Southwind.

