New Mid-South Food Bank facility up and running; officials excited for possibilities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Employees at the Mid-South Food Bank are settling into their new home.

The South Perkins facility is finally up and running.

Director of Corporate and Community Engagement Marica Wells told FOX13 it's been a long time coming.

"It's certainly been a big change for us because it's so much more space than we're used to having and we are in one building instead of being in the two buildings we were in before," Wells said.

The 156,000 square foot facility is almost double the size of the old location on Dudley with three times the number of dock doors.

"So, it's easier for us and it's easier for our partner agencies," Wells said. "The food pantries, soup kitchens, and shelters who get food from us for distribution for people in need."

Wells said the freezer is state of the art and is the second largest commercial freezer in the city of Memphis.

"We used to have to worry about things setting and getting room temperature, but we don't have to worry about that now because we have a cold dock, we have adequate… a lot of space," Wells explained.

A lot of space means the capability to help more people in the Mid-South.

"Last year we did 15 million pounds, so if we can get up to 25 million pounds by 2025, we'll have reached our goal of serving all the food insecure people in our service area," Wells said.

The Mid-South Food Bank is currently in the process of creating a Diaper Bank.

The Diaper Bank program will distribute products by partnering with local nonprofits that are currently distributing diapers.

