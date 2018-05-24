Omega Psi Phi collecting fans for senior citizens

FOX13 Family Focus is supporting Omega Psi Phi once again this year with their fan collection day on June 15th.
It is an all day event supported, among those attending will be some of your favorite FOX13 anchors and reporters.
Related Headlines
Trending stories:
- One dead, one critical after Orange Mound double shooting
- Family: Mother tried to kill herself after deadly crash involving 9-year-old daughter
- Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
They are trying to collect at least 300 fans to be donated to the Agency on Aging in Memphis.
It means any senior citizen in need of a fan can pick one up for free!
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}