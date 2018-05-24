  • Omega Psi Phi collecting fans for senior citizens

    FOX13 Family Focus is supporting Omega Psi Phi once again this year with their fan collection day on June 15th.

    It is an all day event supported, among those attending will be some of your favorite FOX13 anchors and reporters. 

    They are trying to collect at least 300 fans to be donated to the Agency on Aging in Memphis.

    It means any senior citizen in need of a fan can pick one up for free!
     

     

