0 South Memphis man uses troubled past as motivation in boxing ring

SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A troubled young man from a tough neighborhood in South Memphis said he didn't think he would live to see the age of 18.

He said his rocky past has put him on the path to a future in the boxing ring.

"I was the one that used to get bullied on all of the time and defend myself and end up beating up the bullies. So yes ma’am I did get in trouble a lot, I got arrested at the age of 13 and didn't get out until I was 17, at one time I got caught up a lot of drug activity, gang activity as a child," said professional boxer Marco Hall Jr.

At age 24, Hall said many will look at his history and consider him a statistic – growing up without his mom in the streets and his dad in prison.

When he was just 2-years-old, he went to live with his grandmother and grandfather.

"You know my grandfather is blind, so he wasn't able to go out and throw a ball with me like any other parent would be able to. So, I had to be out there and kind of listen to the right things that he told me but learn from myself," said Hall.

The foundation from his grandparents was set, it took time to sink in because Hall was so frustrated and angry with his own situation.

"I fought out of anger when I got into the ring because of that, but I had to learn put it into your power, instead of you just fighting all out in the ring," said Hall.

Before he ever got out of jail, Hall received his GED, and began boxing as an amateur.

"Through all of the hard labor and bad decisions that I made I didn't take loses, I learned from then it was just lessons," said Hall.

Hall’s grandfather said even without his site, he knew in time his words would have an impact.

"Any where he go in the world, he's gonna talk about me like I told him that I might not go all the way with you,” said Hall's grandfather Lessie Hall. “I might not be there to go all of the way with you but as far as I can go I'm with you."

With every punch and jab, Hall said his past will not define his future.

"No matter how hard life gets just keep going, chase your dreams don't let nobody tell you or deter your faith in God. Cause if God is with you, nobody can be against you," said Hall.

Hall's record is currently 42-2 as an amateur boxer.

He's expected to compete in his second professional bout this Saturday night in Augusta, Ga. at the Pine College Heal Complex.

