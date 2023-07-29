MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Feast on the Farm is seeking for volunteers to help support their mission and celebrate growth and education.
It is an event that will be filled with local meals, live music, live and silent auctions, and more.
It is held at the AgriCenter International on August 5 from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m.
Those who would like to volunteer can visit here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- West Memphis man dead after high-speed chase in Arkansas, police say
- Groceries will be tax-free in Tennessee for three months
- Man shot in Orange Mound, suspect on the run, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives