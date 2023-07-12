MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In the heart of South Memphis lies the organization One Family Memphis. The organization hopes to build up the South Memphis community by offering a multitude of programs. From providing meals, to a community closet, to a space where people can learn to rock climb, One Family Memphis provides these programs at either no cost or at a very low cost. The main program the organization offers is Memphis Rox.
It introduces people the world of rock climbing. Zach Rogers, executive director for One Family Memphis, tells FOX13 the organization does what they can to support the children.
“Our primary goal is looking after the kids in the community and the support structures that raise them,” said Rogers.
Since the COVID-19 Pandemic, Rogers tells FOX13 the organization has been trying to rebound financially.
“The financial situation, that’s what really hit us hard because a lot of people don’t have discretionary income anymore. What they were spending their money on before, going out to try climbing for the first time and something just to do for the day, you don’t see that quite as much as before,” said Rogers.
Rogers says interest in new memberships with Memphis Rox has even slowed down.
“Our memberships are alright, but the people coming out just to try it out and have and bring their family and something adventurous and new, that’s been slow to recover. That ends up making it harder to grow our membership further than what they are now because there’s less people trying it and falling in love with it.”
Without funding, Rogers tells FOX13 the organization may have to cut some of the vital programs they offer.
“To run those, we need almost two times what we bring in with the revenue of the gym to make sure that we’re still providing those jobs and all the services that we offer,” said Rogers. “A lot of that does rely on the kindness and generosity of people from either this community, the climbing community, or those outside that have heard our story.”
Lauren Paul, Co-Founder of the Kind Campaign, is well connected with Memphis Rox and the One family Memphis organization. Paul told FOX13 after hearing about the situation the organization is in, she had to help. Paul organized a GoFundMe that garnered donations from some big name celebrities.
“One of our first big donors was Octavia Spencer, wrote a big check for them. Melissa McCarthy just wrote a check like, incredible, really exciting people who have, you know, looked obviously they’re looking into, they’re not just writing that check flippantly, they’re looking into the work they’re doing,” said Paul.
If you are wanting to help the One Family Organization, Paul offers this advice.
“Monthly donors is really what is going to help sustain their model. If you have it on your heart to get involved, if you want to turn that 5 dollar donation into a 5 dollar a month donation, there’s all the information on their website,” said Paul.
