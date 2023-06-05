MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Forbes has named the University of Memphis online Master of Social Work Programs in its top 10 nationally for 2023. It is the highest the program has ever been ranked by any ranking system.
“The University of Memphis is proud to offer an excellent Master of Social Work (MSW) program in a flexible format and at an affordable price,” said Dr. Susan Neely-Barnes, professor/director and chair of UofM’s School of Social Work.
“Our MSW program can be combined with other master’s programs at the University of Memphis to create a dual degree. We also offer online graduate certificates in clinical social work, substance abuse, school social work and play therapy that can be easily completed along with the MSW degree.”
The publication listed a low tuition rate, high socioeconomic diversity and inexpensive application fee among the “pros” of the UofM MSW program.
The mission of the UofM MSW program is to educate advanced professional social workers for practice with at-risk populations.
The program is dedicated to educating social workers with knowledge, values and skills for evidence-based practice; advancing the knowledge base of the social work profession; and providing regional leadership in the development and implementation of policies, programs and services for at-risk populations.
Others ranked in the top 10 include Florida State University, University of Central Florida, University of South Florida, Boston University, University of Southern California, New Mexico State University, George Mason University, Appalachian State University and Carlow University.
