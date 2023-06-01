MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Over 200 runners and walkers will be on hand at the 2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis June 10th at 10 a.m. at Shelby Farms Park.
The Memphis events helps support the Arthritis Foundation and its mission to cure arthritis and make it easier for people living with the disease to achieve everyday victories, according to a release.
Walk to Cure Arthritis is the Arthritis Foundation’s nationwide signature event that unites communities across the country to put an end to arthritis. W
This year is the 75th Anniversary of progress made in treatment, research and cures.
Local honorees will share their inspiring stories of living with arthritis during the Memphis Walk to Cure Arthritis.
Medical Honoree: Dr. Tracey Robinson with Baptist Rheumatology
Adult Honoree: Davina Hawkins- Rheumatoid and Psoriatic Arthritis
Young Adult Honoree: Sarah James- Rheumatoid Arthritis
In the United States alone, nearly 60 million adults and 300,000 children live with arthritis.
It is a leading cause of work disability, with annual costs for medical care and lost earnings of $303.5 billion. Arthritis affects one in four Americans and causes more activity limitation than heart disease, cancer or diabetes.
The Memphis Walk to Cure Arthritis will help those living with arthritis by supporting programs, research and advocacy initiatives as well as fund crucial research aimed at finding a cure for the disease.
"Together, Memphis can Walk to Cure Arthritis and help us reach our goal of raising $50,000 to help find a cure for this disease,” says State Executive Director, Lauren Clanton.
To learn more click here or contact Kelsey Johnson at 931-434-2334.
To learn more about the Arthritis Foundation’s quest to cure arthritis, visit arthritis.org/walk.
