MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 and our Family Focus partners are hosting our an annual School Supply Drive to make sure that Mid-South students have the tools they need to succeed.
From July 10 until July 28, viewers can drop supplies off at participating ATC Fitness locations. All supplies go to students of Shelby County, DeSoto County and West Memphis Schools.
July 28 will be the day viewers can drop supplies at Poplar Plaza at the corner of Poplar and Highland in person from 6am until 1pm.
Viewers can also begin online donations on July 10 by clicking here.
