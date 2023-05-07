MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violent and tragic events can be difficult to process or cope with, and the stress of these events can impact your mental health.
FOX13 put together a list of resources you can use to seek help after tragedy or loss.
LOCAL
The state of Tennessee for those in crisis. You can call 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or Text “TN” to 741-741 and be connected to a mental health professional.
Behavioral Health Safety Net, TN Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse: 800-560-5467, or email at oca.tdmhsas@tn.gov.
Memphis Crisis Center is a 24-hour lifeline.
Adult Crisis Line, Alliance Health Services: 901- 577-9400
Crisis Line for Children, Alliance Health Services: 866-791-9226
Children’s Mental Health, Tennessee Voices, 800-670-9882
Crisis TEXT Line: text TN to 741741 to connect to the Crisis Text Line and a trained counselor.
Mental Health Mississippi - call 601-359-1288
Ole Miss Clinic for Outreach and Personal Enrichment (COPE) offers free mental health counseling. Call 662-915-7197.
Arkansas Department of Human Services - Mental Health & Addiction Support Line, call 1-844-763-0198.
NATIONAL
Disaster Distress Helpline - call 1-800-985-5990, or text TalkWithUs to 66746
National Domestic Violence Hotline - call 1-800-799-7233 and TTY 1-800-787-3224
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA)
National Suicide Prevention LIFELINE: 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)
NAMI - Call or text the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264, or chat with us, M-F, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. ET.