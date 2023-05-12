GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - A local outside mall is hosting a massive pet adoption that includes a celebrity pet wash from a few of our FOX13's TV personalities.
Saddle Creek Mall's "Paws4ACause" will be a pet adoption for people to support the region's rescue group and shelters.
The celebrity pet wash will be $10 that go toward a donation and it will get a pet spa services provided by FOX13's media celebrities. Here is a list of times and who will be in attendance:
10 a.m. to 11 a.m -
- Valerie Calhoun, FOX13 Anchor
- Shelia O'Connor, FOX13 Traffic Reporter
- Jeremy Pierre, FOX13 Reporter
12 p.m. to 1 p.m. -
- Chelsea Chandler, FOX 13 Meteorologist
- Dakarai Turner, FOX13 Reporter and Anchor
There will also be games to play and chances to win prizes, and an artists' market.
All proceeds benefits participating recuse groups and shelters.
The event will take place this Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Police looking for two men who robbed local business, MPD says
- FedEx to hold street naming event to honor former employee's extensive career
- Man dead after being shot near Hickory Hill gas station, police say
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives