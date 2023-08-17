MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family-focused community event will be in September hosted by the Collage Dance Center.
The event will be recognized as the preeminent dance festival in the region for National Dance Day.
The event will be from 12 until 4 p.m. at the Collage Dance Center on September 16.
It is free and open to the public.
