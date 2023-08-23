MID-SOUTH - Because of the dangerously hot temperatures, a much- anticipated football game between two rival high schools will have a new kickoff time.
The M&M Bowl between Millington High and Munford High Friday night, Aug. 25, will start at 8 p.m. and not the regularly scheduled 7 o'clock, officials said.
The move is to help players' safety.
Millington hosts the game at the Mooney Boswell Field.
FOX13 NEWS is working to confirm possible time changes for any more area high school football games this week.
Any game time changes for eight DeSoto County public schools scheduled to play this football contests week will be announced if, and as soon, as any changes are made, according to a spokesperson for DeSoto County Schools.
As of Aug. 23, DeSoto County schools with scheduled kickoffs include:
- DeSoto Central High vs. Germantown - 7 p.m.
- Hernando High vs. Center Hill - 7:30 p.m.
- Horn Lake vs. Southwind - 7:30 p.m.
- Lake Cormorant vs. Lewisburg High - 7:30 p. m.
- Olive Branch vs. E.CS. - 7:30 p.m.
- Southaven High plays Saturday
To see DeSoto County school system's athletics page click here.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis police begin towing vehicles to private lots
- Walgreens in Memphis use classical music for crowd control
- Video shows moments gunshots rang out in Kroger parking lot FOX13 Memphis News Staff 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives