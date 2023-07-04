Fourth of July

Sparker and American Flag - stock photo. GettyImages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A longstanding patriotic tradition happens again today in a East Memphis neighborhood.

The 74th annual High Point Terrance Neighborhood Independence Day Celebration starts at 9 a.m.

The parade route starts at the northeast corner of Aurora Circle, loops around High Point Terrance and Eastland Road then back to High Point before ending at Cheffiee's Cafe on Philwood Avenue.

The event will offer food trucks, lots of prizes and plenty of American Flags.

