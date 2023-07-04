MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A longstanding patriotic tradition happens again today in a East Memphis neighborhood.
The 74th annual High Point Terrance Neighborhood Independence Day Celebration starts at 9 a.m.
The parade route starts at the northeast corner of Aurora Circle, loops around High Point Terrance and Eastland Road then back to High Point before ending at Cheffiee's Cafe on Philwood Avenue.
The event will offer food trucks, lots of prizes and plenty of American Flags.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Man shot to death after fight at Tunica restaurant, sheriff's office says
- Bartlett family describe 'unbearable' heat after more than a week without power
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives