MEMPHIS, Tenn. - As a way to encourage children to enjoy the outdoors during summertime, Memphis Parks is hosting all kinds of games and other fun activities at rotating park locations through the end of the month.
Some of the activities include dodgeball, relay races and flag football.
Lunch will be provided.
Today, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, as well as next week, Monday through Thursday, the "Play Your Park" activities will happen from 2-9 p.m. at
- Winridge Park
- Davis Park
- Southside Park
- Germanshire Park
- Rozelle-Annesdale Park
There are no pre-requirements and no fees: All children have to do is show up at park to be included.
From July 17-28, the Play Your Park fun will happen at:
- Pierotti Park
- Raines-Finely Park
- Gaston Park
- Heroes Park
- Douglass Park
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives