MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In celebration of Juneteenth, there will be an event at the Carolina Watershed for adults.
The field day will be June 19 from, and will start from 4 PM until 9 PM. There is a happy hour from 4-5 PM.
Board games, card games, music and food will be available for attendees to enjoy and celebrate the holiday.
Information on how to register for the event can be found here.
