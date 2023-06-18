Juneteenth Independence Day

Juneteenth Independence Day Design with Brushes.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - In celebration of Juneteenth, there will be an event at the Carolina Watershed for adults.

The field day will be June 19 from, and will start from 4 PM until 9 PM. There is a happy hour from 4-5 PM.

Board games, card games, music and food will be available for attendees to enjoy and celebrate the holiday.

Information on how to register for the event can be found here.

