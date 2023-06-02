MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For the 12th year, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, Mid-South Food Bank and the Chickasaw Council of the Boy Scouts America are participating in the annual Professional Practice Council’s Cereal Drive to fill local food banks.
This year’s drive will be held May 28-June 11, with Le Bonheur hosting a donation drop-off event today, June 2, until 3 p.m. at the Kroger at Poplar Plaza facing Highland.
Volunteers will be located at the corners of Highland and Walnut Grove roads and in the Kroger parking lot.
Donations of preferably non-perishable items can be made in-person at the the Kroger.
Or, monetary donations - every $1 equals 3 meals or 17 servings of cereal - are also helpful and welcome.
Online donations can be made at www.midsouthfoodbank.com through June 11.
Mid-South Food Bank distributes food to partner feeding programs in 31 counties in north Mississippi, west Tennessee and east Arkansas where nearly 20 percent of the population struggles with food insecurity and hunger.
“These boxes of cereal will help feed breakfast to children in the Mid-South,” said Theresa Drewry, RN in the Emergency Department at Le Bonheur and 2023 Co-Chair for the Cereal Drive at Le Bonheur.
“We are excited to kick off this year’s cereal drive. It is so important to so many families that rely on the Mid-South Food Bank for meals. There has never been a greater need with the Mid-South Food Bank distributing an average of 4 million meals per month.”
