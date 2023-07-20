MEMPHIS, Tenn. - When a Memphis resident saw photos of a city park in need of maintenance, he took matters into his own hands.
The man, who goes by the nickname 901 NASCAR, loaded up a push mower and yard tools in his vehicle.
He carried his two young daughters along too, to the park in Hickory Hill on Ridgeway Road.
There, he mowed overgrown grass and he and his daughters collected and disposed of trash, starting at Winridge Park's playground area first.
Then the rest of the 12-acre, popular park.
What inspired him to get the hard labor done in the scoring temperatures?
"Sometimes you have to go out and get things done yourself," he said flatly.
"I’m not a Hickory Hill resident but I am a product of Memphis. "I took action, leading by by example."
