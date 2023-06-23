MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Agape Child & Family Services and the Church Developers Network are co-hosting a festival focused on activities for the family.
The Faith Family Festival happens from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Shelby Farms Park off of Walnut Grove Road.
It's free admission to enjoy the event and those attending can enjoy free bike and horseback rentals (by reservations) and water activities.
A musical lineup of 23 acts is planned. Speakers, dancers and fellowship are also part of the festival amidst the great outdoors.
For more information, click here and here.
