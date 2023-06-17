MEMPHIS, Tenn. - To celebrate Father's Day a local church will host their 2nd annual Father's Day Car show for families.
GraceLife Pentecostal Church will host the event on June 18 from 3pm until 7pm.
There will be giveaways, activities, food and fun. There will also be a drawing for participants to enter for a chance to win a free car.
The church is located at 4820 S Germantown Road.
