Serggio Campbell

Photo: Shelby County Sheriff's Office

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was charged and arrested for shooting a pregnant woman following an argument, police said.

Serggio Campbell, 44, was charged with aggravated assault, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

When a man and a woman got into an argument during the evening of Aug. 28, he locked her out a residence on North Watkins Road near Jefferson Avenue, according to a court document.

She knocked on the door trying to get inside.

That's when gunshots fired from within the residence struck her shoulder and hip, the report said.

A witness told police he saw the woman stumble backwards after shots.

As he ran to help her he saw Campbell exit the residence with a handgun, then point and fire several shots toward the woman and himself before running away and leaving in a truck, police said.

The injured woman, who was treated for injuries at Regional One, later identified Campbell in a police photo.

His bond was set at $80,000.

