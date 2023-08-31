MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man was charged and arrested for shooting a pregnant woman following an argument, police said.
Serggio Campbell, 44, was charged with aggravated assault, a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
RELATED: PREGNANT WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED AFTER SHOOTING IN NORTH MEMPHIS, POLICE SAY
When a man and a woman got into an argument during the evening of Aug. 28, he locked her out a residence on North Watkins Road near Jefferson Avenue, according to a court document.
She knocked on the door trying to get inside.
That's when gunshots fired from within the residence struck her shoulder and hip, the report said.
A witness told police he saw the woman stumble backwards after shots.
As he ran to help her he saw Campbell exit the residence with a handgun, then point and fire several shots toward the woman and himself before running away and leaving in a truck, police said.
The injured woman, who was treated for injuries at Regional One, later identified Campbell in a police photo.
His bond was set at $80,000.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Memphis Police officer earns title of 'World's Fastest Cop'
- Man shot and killed by deputy pointed rifle at law enforcement, DeSoto County deputy says
- Video shows children screaming for their parents while locked inside DeSoto County school bus
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives