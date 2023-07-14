MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Tennessee Delta Alliance and Memphis City Beautiful are teaming up for a litter cleanup event from 9-11 a.m. on July 15 at McKellar Lake.
The litter kick-off event, according to a release on July 14, will be held at West Trigg near 465 W. Trigg Ave., between Jack Carley Causeway and Riverside Drive.
“We’re excited to have Tennessee Delta Alliance partner with Memphis City Beautiful in this important cleanup effort on July 15,” Executive Director Eldra Tarpley White, Memphis City Beautiful, said. “Our volunteers can be certain of a results-driven cleanup event and the satisfaction of making a difference in Memphis.”
Tennessee Delta Alliance oversees environmental and beautification efforts for the Great River Road National Scenic Byway. The group is also working towards establishing a water-based regional affiliation for Keep America Beautiful, to service the counties of Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Shelby and Tipton.
“At TDA we work every day to eliminate litter and protect the environment in the five counties around the Great River Road,” Director Edmond McDavis III said. “According to a report recently released by TDOT, Tennessee has more than 88 million pieces of litter on our public roads. We need everyone’s help to keep Memphis and Shelby County beautiful.”
For more information, visit TN Delta Alliance or Memphis City Beautiful.
