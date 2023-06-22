MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A clean-up event at Southwest Twin Community will happen hosted by city Edmund Ford, Sr., Memphis City Council District representative.
The event is in collaboration with the City of Memphis Division of Housing and Community Development, Uplift Westwood CDC, Memphis City Beautiful, and more other organizations.
Volunteers of all ages are invited to help garden, build, paint, and clean up the former Southwest Twin Drive In.
It will take place on Saturday, June 24 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm.
Registration for the event can be done here.
