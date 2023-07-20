...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS
MORNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN FAYETTE AND EASTERN SHELBY COUNTIES...
At 517 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy
rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have
fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Millington, Cordova, Memphis,
Lakeland, Arlington, Eads, Ellendale, Macon, Oakland, Piperton,
Rossville, Moscow, Williston, Fisherville, Canadaville, Kirk and
Hickory Withe.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Northeastern DeSoto County in northwestern Mississippi...
Northwestern Marshall County in northwestern Mississippi...
Southwestern Fayette County in Tennessee...
Southeastern Shelby County in Tennessee...
* Until 715 AM CDT.
* At 412 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1 to 3 inches in 1
hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Southaven, Collierville, Germantown, Olive Branch, Horn Lake,
Memphis, Southeast Memphis, Midtown Memphis, Whitehaven, Southwest
Memphis, Downtown Memphis, Piperton, Rossville, Capleville,
Parkway Village, White Station, Fairhaven, Plum Point, Handy
Corner and Cayce.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...1-3 INCHES IN 1 HOUR