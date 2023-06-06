MEMPHIS, Tenn. - More than 200 interfaith volunteers with Memphis Interfaith will work together to package meals consisting of rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins into bags.
The volunteers will be “lending a hand” to those who need it June 11. The packaged meals will then be sent by Rise Against Hunger to people facing hunger in countries around the world.
As many as 828 million people in the world do not have enough nutritious food to live a healthy life — which means that almost one in 10 people go to bed hungry each night.
Rise Against Hunger — an international humanitarian organization working to end hunger — is addressing this critical issue.
Rise Against Hunger provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come.
To date, Rise Against Hunger has facilitated the packaging of more than 600 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world.
