MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Dept. of Veterans Affairs at the Memphis National Cemetery will host a solemn Memorial Day wreath laying ceremony on Sunday, May 28.
The ceremony will be accompanied by speeches, a moment of silence and the playing of Taps.
The public is invited to attend, which starts at 2 p.m. and should last about an hour.
The cemetery, established in 1867, is at 3568 Townes Ave. in Memphis.
Organizers plan for the event to honor the service, enduring achievements and sacrifice of the nation's fallen heroes.
Memorial Day is the day to thank those who did not get a joyous homecoming or have since been laid to rest, and to remember the heroes who gave everything for those serving next to them and their families they left at home.
The VA operates 155 national cemeteries and 34 soldiers' lots and monument sites in 44 states and Puerto Rico.
More than 5 million Americans, including Veterans of every war and conflict, are buried in VA cemeteries.
VA also provides headstones, markers or medallions for Veterans buried in state, territorial and tribal Veterans cemeteries or interred in private cemeteries.
