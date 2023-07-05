MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Children will be running back to class soon and the Memphis Police Department (MPD) is looking for people to make sure they get across the street safely.
"We are hiring crossing guards and could use your help. If you are interested in serving, join our team today!" the department posted to Facebook.
MPD applicants can expect to work two hours a day when school is in session.
Crossing guards will be expected to provide safe crossing for pedestrians and work outdoors in all weather conditions while making $12-$15 per hour, MPD said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 baby girls, 19-year-old woman shot prior to police chase, MPD says
- Memphis Police enforce citywide curfew on July 4 holiday Dakarai Turner 2 hrs ago
- Man dies after shooting near Elmore Park, MPD says
- Mid-South Most Wanted Fugitives