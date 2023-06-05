MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A series of panel discussions and combined concerts and book readings on Civil Rights will be held on five dates in June starting Saturday, June 10, at the Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library.
The Memphis Public Libraries, Oxford American and the National Park Service are all hosts for the presentations.
The events are free to attend, but seating is limited. Reservations are required via eventbrite.com
June 10, noon-1 p.m., Memphis Central Library
The one-hour education concert for families features the No Tears Project ensemble. Artists will perform short selections of music interspersed with dialogue that highlights key moment and people from Memphis, Little Rock, Ark., and Jackson, Miss., who were key to the Civil Rights movement.
June 11, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Greenroom at Crosstown Arts
A 90-minute concert from the No Tears Project ensemble led by Christopher Parker (piano) and Kelley Hurt (voice). The band will perform the world premiere of new works written by and in collaboration with Memphis artists, including saxophonist Robert “Bobby LaVell” Garner. A new arrangement of Memphis pianist Donald Brown’s song “Poem for Martin,” written by Marc Franklin, as well as selections previously written by Oliver Lake, Parker, and Hurt, in honor of the "Little Rock Nine" will also be performed with poetry accompaniment by Treasure Shields Redmond, and dance by Ashley Tate.
June 13, 6 p.m., Memphis Central Library
A panel discussion featuring Civil Rights heroes and activists including Memphis 13 member and daughter of Rev. Samuel Billy Kyles Dwania Kyles; Little Rock Nine member Elizabeth Eckford; and activist Reena Evers-Everette, daughter of Medgar and Myrlie Evers. Dr. Russell Wigginton, President of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis will moderate the discussion. Superintendent Robin White of Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site will provide opening remarks and context for the discussion.
June 14, 6:30 p.m., Memphis Central Library
Capping the residency in a 60-minute program for youth and families, "Little Rock Nine" member and heroine Elizabeth Eckford will share personal experiences and read from her book, The Worst First Day: Bullied While Desegregating Central High. Eckford, who as a 15-year-old in 1957 faced an incensed mob of segregationists and soldiers alone, will inspire the next generation with her words and story.
Note: above event is free to the public; seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
