MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is hosting a Mobile Food Pantry, in collaboration with Mid-South Food Bank, June 8 in South Memphis.
The distribution starts at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, located at 1169 Kerr Ave. In order to be eligible to receive the food, there are residency requirements, including:
• All household representatives must show a valid ID that
includes their address or a document, such as a utility
bill, with their address in Shelby County.
• No more than two households per vehicle are allowed.
• Recipients will be asked to complete a form.
• To protect the health and safety of all involved, recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles while volunteers load the food.
