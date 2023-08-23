MLGW Generic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - MLGW customers continue to report disputed utility bills as well as delayed charges due partly to the recent storm-related power outages.

An opportunity has emerged where customers can speak face-to-face with a MLGW customer service representative.

Initiated by Memphis City Councilwoman Patrice Robinson, a Power Hour Community Meeting is scheduled for Aug. 29 inside the Whitehaven Community Center.

From 5-9 p.m., MLGW representatives will help attendees with account information and resolve billing issues.

MLGW officials will also provide an overview of the utility's ongoing infrastructure plan during the meeting.

The community center is located at 4318 Graceland Drive.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

        Tags

        More News